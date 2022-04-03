Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division’s Headquarters Staff and 3rd Cavalry Regiment participated in a combined Command Post Exercise and “Rifles Forge” at Fort Hood, Feb.28 – March 4. “Rifles Forge” is the pinnacle event for 3CR prior to their rotation to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 18:45 Photo ID: 7083740 VIRIN: 220304-A-AQ548-005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.4 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, TX, US Hometown: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FIRST CAV AND BRAVE RIFLES ENHANCE READINESS THROUGH JOINT EXERCISE, by SFC Gary Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.