    FIRST CAV AND BRAVE RIFLES ENHANCE READINESS THROUGH JOINT EXERCISE

    FORT HOOD, TX, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Cooper 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division’s Headquarters Staff and 3rd Cavalry Regiment participated in a combined Command Post Exercise and “Rifles Forge” at Fort Hood, Feb.28 – March 4. “Rifles Forge” is the pinnacle event for 3CR prior to their rotation to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 18:45
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    1st Cavalry Division
    1CD
    Brave Rifles
    3rd Cavalry Regiment
    3CR

