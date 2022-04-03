Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division’s Headquarters Staff and 3rd Cavalry Regiment participated in a combined Command Post Exercise and “Rifles Forge” at Fort Hood, Feb.28 – March 4. “Rifles Forge” is the pinnacle event for 3CR prior to their rotation to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7083740
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-AQ548-005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIRST CAV AND BRAVE RIFLES ENHANCE READINESS THROUGH JOINT EXERCISE, by SFC Gary Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT