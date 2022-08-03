Marsha Cuffee is an operations research system analyst with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command G-8 Business Analytics Division. The Havre de Grace, Maryland, native said she’s always loved numbers and thought she’d grow up to be a math teacher. Her current job at AMCOM combines the two.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 17:51
|Photo ID:
|7083714
|VIRIN:
|220308-O-AB308-308
|Resolution:
|960x606
|Size:
|69.62 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Desire to teach combined with love of numbers to create perfect career for G-8 analyst, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Desire to teach combined with love of numbers to create perfect career for G-8 analyst
LEAVE A COMMENT