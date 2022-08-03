Desire to teach combined with love of numbers to create perfect career for G-8 analyst

Marsha Cuffee is an operations research system analyst with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command G-8 Business Analytics Division. The Havre de Grace, Maryland, native said she’s always loved numbers and thought she’d grow up to be a math teacher. Her current job at AMCOM combines the two.

