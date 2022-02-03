Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coral Academy of Science

    Coral Academy of Science

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Capt. Kara Crennan 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Front entrance of Coral Academy of Science on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 2, 2022. The 99th Mission Support Group received permission to expand the current Coral Academy of Science to include high school education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kara Crennan)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7083378
    VIRIN: 220302-F-ER962-1015
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Nellis AFB
    99ABW
    99MSG
    Coral Academy

