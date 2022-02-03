Maj. Madison Lashley, a surgeon for the 633rd Medical Group, stows medical supplies in a mobile medical tent in Nome, Alaska, Mar. 2. Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7083317
|VIRIN:
|220302-Z-MK318-1008
|Resolution:
|6194x4129
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|NOME, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 633rd Medical Group conduct operations in a mobile medical tent during Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
