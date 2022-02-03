Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633rd Medical Group conduct operations in a mobile medical tent during Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    633rd Medical Group conduct operations in a mobile medical tent during Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Madison Lashley, a surgeon for the 633rd Medical Group, stows medical supplies in a mobile medical tent in Nome, Alaska, Mar. 2. Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:48
    Photo ID: 7083317
    VIRIN: 220302-Z-MK318-1008
    Resolution: 6194x4129
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: NOME, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633rd Medical Group conduct operations in a mobile medical tent during Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS

    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22
    Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

