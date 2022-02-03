633rd Medical Group conduct operations in a mobile medical tent during Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022

Maj. Madison Lashley, a surgeon for the 633rd Medical Group, stows medical supplies in a mobile medical tent in Nome, Alaska, Mar. 2. Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

