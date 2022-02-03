Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Brandon's Port Visit in Juneau, Alaska

Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Brandon conducts a port visit alongside United States Coast Guard Station Juneau in Juneau, Alaska, March 2, 2022. HMCS Brandon is participating in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, a U.S. Northern Command which offers U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces opportunities to improve interoperability and global integration in harsh environmental conditions. Photo: Lieutenant (N) Pamela Hogan
