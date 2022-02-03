Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Brandon's Port Visit in Juneau, Alaska

    Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Brandon's Port Visit in Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Pamela Hogan 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Brandon conducts a port visit alongside United States Coast Guard Station Juneau in Juneau, Alaska, March 2, 2022. HMCS Brandon is participating in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, a U.S. Northern Command which offers U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces opportunities to improve interoperability and global integration in harsh environmental conditions. Photo: Lieutenant (N) Pamela Hogan

    Training exercise

    TAGS

    MARINE
    USCG
    ARCTIC
    NORTHCOM
    NAVY
    ALCOM
    ARCTIQUE
    HMCS BRANDON
    AE22
    NCSM BRANDON

