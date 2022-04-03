Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steelworkers Honor Patricia Stethem

    Steelworkers Honor Patricia Stethem

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Ensign Connor Cogdill 

    USS Stethem (DDG-63)

    Steelworkers of USS Stethem (DDG 63) present a shadow box to Richard Stethem in honor of Patricia Stethem's memorial.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 15:46
    Photo ID: 7081847
    VIRIN: 220304-N-KF942-1001
    Resolution: 960x640
    Size: 111.52 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steelworkers Honor Patricia Stethem, by ENS Connor Cogdill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS STETHEM (DDG 63) Hosts Patricia Stethem Memorial

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 63

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT