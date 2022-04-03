Steelworkers Honor Patricia Stethem

Steelworkers of USS Stethem (DDG 63) present a shadow box to Richard Stethem in honor of Patricia Stethem's memorial.
|03.04.2022
|03.07.2022 15:46
|7081847
|220304-N-KF942-1001
|960x640
|111.52 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|0
USS STETHEM (DDG 63) Hosts Patricia Stethem Memorial
