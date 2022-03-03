Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE pilots big gains in leveraging big data

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Matthew Sinsel, right, the production control center lead on the V-22 Osprey aircraft line at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), navigates the Qlik Sense data dashboard during a daily meeting that focuses on the line’s production status and potential inhibitors. FRCE started using industry best practices to mine and analyze data, then turn that information into visualizations that can help leaders make data-driven decisions, about 18 months ago. Now, Analysts evaluating systems within COMFRC are looking at FRCE’s methods to provide the template for a similar process that could be used across the enterprise.

