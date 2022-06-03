Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserves Band Members Complete Consortium Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserves Band Members Complete Consortium Best Warrior Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kenneth Rodriguez 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Soldiers from the 63rd Readiness Division, 99th RD, and 81st RD pose for a photo with their Command Sergeant Major at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas. The 2022 Consortium Best Warrior Competition consists of a 12-mile ruck march, weapon qualifications, the Army Combat Fitness Test, water survival, obstacle course, land navigation, and urban warfare. The CBWC is a joint event featuring Soldiers from the 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, 63rd Readiness Division, 81st RD, 88th RD and the 99th RD. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kenneth Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:31
    Photo ID: 7081587
    VIRIN: 220306-A-UV755-1001
    Resolution: 6050x4033
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserves Band Members Complete Consortium Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kenneth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    USAR
    BWC
    Readiness Division
    63rd Readiness Division
    Consortium Best Warrior Competition

