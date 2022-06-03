Army Reserves Band Members Complete Consortium Best Warrior Competition

Soldiers from the 63rd Readiness Division, 99th RD, and 81st RD pose for a photo with their Command Sergeant Major at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas. The 2022 Consortium Best Warrior Competition consists of a 12-mile ruck march, weapon qualifications, the Army Combat Fitness Test, water survival, obstacle course, land navigation, and urban warfare. The CBWC is a joint event featuring Soldiers from the 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, 63rd Readiness Division, 81st RD, 88th RD and the 99th RD. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kenneth Rodriguez)

