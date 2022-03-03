Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston's Airman Leadership School Graduates Class 22-C

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn Weber 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Hensley, 437th Maintenance Squadron, accepts the John L. Levitow Award during the graduation of Airman Leadership School Class 22-C, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 3, 2022. The Levitow Award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is partially determined by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 10:44
    Photo ID: 7081464
    VIRIN: 220303-F-DY094-0016
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston's Airman Leadership School Graduates Class 22-C, by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Charleston
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Levitow
    JB CHS

