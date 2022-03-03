JB Charleston's Airman Leadership School Graduates Class 22-C

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Hensley, 437th Maintenance Squadron, accepts the John L. Levitow Award during the graduation of Airman Leadership School Class 22-C, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 3, 2022. The Levitow Award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is partially determined by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 10:44
|Photo ID:
|7081464
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-DY094-0016
|Resolution:
|5226x3755
|Size:
|987.15 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
