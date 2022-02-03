Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Earns Gold

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Richard Lambert, the STEM coordinator for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show, holds up an award from the recent International Convention of Air Shows in Las Vegas, NV, on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire March 2, 2022. The first Air Show at Pease in over a decade earned gold in the Military Air Shows/Open House Pinnacle Awards category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Earns Gold, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pease
    Pease ANGB
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    157 ARW

