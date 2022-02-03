Thunder Over New Hampshire Earns Gold

Capt. Richard Lambert, the STEM coordinator for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show, holds up an award from the recent International Convention of Air Shows in Las Vegas, NV, on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire March 2, 2022. The first Air Show at Pease in over a decade earned gold in the Military Air Shows/Open House Pinnacle Awards category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

