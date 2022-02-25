Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC hosts NATO course aimed at cultivating MEDEVAL skills

    LRMC hosts NATO course aimed at cultivating MEDEVAL skills

    RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2022

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Thirty military medical professionals from six NATO member countries attended the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine’s Medical Evaluation Course (MEDEVAL) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), from Feb. 22-25. The course certifies medical professionals to evaluate exercises across NATO medical capacities.

    Germany
    NATO
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    MEDCOM
    LRMC
    Army Medical

