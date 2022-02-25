LRMC hosts NATO course aimed at cultivating MEDEVAL skills

Thirty military medical professionals from six NATO member countries attended the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine’s Medical Evaluation Course (MEDEVAL) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), from Feb. 22-25. The course certifies medical professionals to evaluate exercises across NATO medical capacities.

