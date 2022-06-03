Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446th Airlift Wing's Enlisted Professional Development Series

    446th Airlift Wing's Enlisted Professional Development Series

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Maj. Candice Allen 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Chief Master Sgt. John Adams, senior enlisted advisor assigned to the 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, briefs Airmen on leadership and ownership on March 6, 2022, in the 446th Airlift Wing auditorium, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The briefing is part of the wing's Enlisted Professional Development series designed to equip Reserve Citizen Airmen with resources for career development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj Candice Allen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7080572
    VIRIN: 220306-F-JT189-1576
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th Airlift Wing's Enlisted Professional Development Series, by Maj. Candice Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Rainier Wing
    Reserve Reform
    Enlisted Professional Developoment

