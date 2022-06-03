Chief Master Sgt. John Adams, senior enlisted advisor assigned to the 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, briefs Airmen on leadership and ownership on March 6, 2022, in the 446th Airlift Wing auditorium, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The briefing is part of the wing's Enlisted Professional Development series designed to equip Reserve Citizen Airmen with resources for career development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj Candice Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 16:49 Photo ID: 7080572 VIRIN: 220306-F-JT189-1576 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.39 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 446th Airlift Wing's Enlisted Professional Development Series, by Maj. Candice Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.