U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Montoya, ramp training manager with the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, jots down notes as he oversees a cargo training exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. While the transportation of human remains is only handled by a few bases, the 67th APS needs to remain proficient in their job and mission ready for any scenario they may encounter.

