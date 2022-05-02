Cargo training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Catherine Roberts, boom operator with the 336th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, guides a cargo transport and load vehicle during a loading exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This joint training exercise between the 336th ARS and the 67th Aerial Port Squadron from Hill AFB is to obtain hands-on training regarding the transportation of human remains.

