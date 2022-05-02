Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cargo training

    Cargo training

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Catherine Roberts, boom operator with the 336th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, guides a cargo transport and load vehicle during a loading exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This joint training exercise between the 336th ARS and the 67th Aerial Port Squadron from Hill AFB is to obtain hands-on training regarding the transportation of human remains.

    Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready

