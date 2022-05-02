U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tatiana Castillo, 336th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator from March Air Reserve Base, California, inspects the alignment and securement of an empty casket box during a cargo loading exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 336th ARS flew a KC-135 to Hill AFB to provide the 67th Aerial Port Squadron an aircraft for training.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7080500
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-KM531-1901
|Resolution:
|3600x2230
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cargo training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready
