Cargo training

The 336th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, arrived with a KC-135 for a cargo loading exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadrons partnered together to practice the loading and transportation of human remains. The 336th aircrew flew a KC-135 into Hill AFB to provide both them and the 67th Aerial Port Squadron at Hill AFB the training necessary to properly handle the transportation of human remains.

Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 Location: UT, US