The 336th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, arrived with a KC-135 for a cargo loading exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadrons partnered together to practice the loading and transportation of human remains. The 336th aircrew flew a KC-135 into Hill AFB to provide both them and the 67th Aerial Port Squadron at Hill AFB the training necessary to properly handle the transportation of human remains.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7080496
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-KM531-1086
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cargo training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready
LEAVE A COMMENT