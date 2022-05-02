An Airman looks ahead during a lesson during a cargo load exercise on Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. As part of a joint training exercise, members from the 67th Aerial Port Squadron from Hill AFB and the 336th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, practiced the loading and offloading of human remains.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7080494
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-KM531-1032
|Resolution:
|6927x4661
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cargo training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unique load exercise on KC-135 keeps Hill reservists mission-ready
LEAVE A COMMENT