Cargo training

An Airman looks ahead during a lesson during a cargo load exercise on Feb. 5, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. As part of a joint training exercise, members from the 67th Aerial Port Squadron from Hill AFB and the 336th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, practiced the loading and offloading of human remains.

