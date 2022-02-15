Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Guardian graduates from the Sapper Leaders Course

    First Guardian graduates from the Sapper Leaders Course

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Capt Daniel Reynolds is an aerospace engineer currently assigned to Space Delta 12, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. On 13 February 2022 he became the first Guardian to attend and graduate from The Sapper Leaders Course. The Sapper Leader Course is a 28-day, joint-service course designed to create "elite" combat engineers in all aspects of mobility, counter mobility, and survivability at the U.S. Army Engineer School. Capt Daniel Reynolds hails from Aschaffenburg, Germany, and is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy’s class of 2017. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 18:05
    Photo ID: 7078770
    VIRIN: 021522-F-NO007-0004
    Resolution: 5504x6880
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Guardian graduates from the Sapper Leaders Course, by Lekendrick Stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leader
    Sapper
    USAFA
    Space Force
    Semper Supra
    Schriever Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT