First Guardian graduates from the Sapper Leaders Course

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Capt Daniel Reynolds is an aerospace engineer currently assigned to Space Delta 12, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. On 13 February 2022 he became the first Guardian to attend and graduate from The Sapper Leaders Course. The Sapper Leader Course is a 28-day, joint-service course designed to create "elite" combat engineers in all aspects of mobility, counter mobility, and survivability at the U.S. Army Engineer School. Capt Daniel Reynolds hails from Aschaffenburg, Germany, and is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy’s class of 2017. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

