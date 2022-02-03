220302-N-NO901-2283 NORTH SEA (Mar. 3, 2022) Cmdr. Greg Page, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), meets with Captain Grivelli, commanding officer onboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Guiseppe Garibaldi (C-551), Mar 3, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 16:35
|Photo ID:
|7078603
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-NO901-2283
|Resolution:
|5472x3072
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CO Meeting on ITS Garibaldi, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
