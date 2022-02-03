Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO Meeting on ITS Garibaldi

    NORTH SEA

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220302-N-NO901-2283 NORTH SEA (Mar. 3, 2022) Cmdr. Greg Page, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), meets with Captain Grivelli, commanding officer onboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Guiseppe Garibaldi (C-551), Mar 3, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    USS Forrest Sherman

