220302-N-NO901-2283 NORTH SEA (Mar. 3, 2022) Cmdr. Greg Page, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), meets with Captain Grivelli, commanding officer onboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Guiseppe Garibaldi (C-551), Mar 3, 2022. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:35 Photo ID: 7078603 VIRIN: 220302-N-NO901-2283 Resolution: 5472x3072 Size: 1.84 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CO Meeting on ITS Garibaldi, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.