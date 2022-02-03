U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristin Carey, 366th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) noncommissioned officer in charge of confinement applies a tourniquet around a leg of a simulated injured Airman at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 2, 2022. Airmen from SFS, 366th Civil Engineer Squadron and several other squadrons participated in the active shooter exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:23 Photo ID: 7078230 VIRIN: 220302-F-RA633-1035 Resolution: 6657x4755 Size: 7.4 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 366th Fighter Wing conducts active shooter exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.