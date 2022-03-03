Sgt. Alshton Stewart, from McDonough, Georgia, issues an M-4 carbine to a Soldier at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Mar. 4, 2022. Self-described as a “regular Soldier” who does what is needed to accomplish missions and take care of his squad, Stewart serves as a unit armorer and key custodian in Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army. As the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of his unit’s arms room, he is responsible for maintaining a variety of weaponry. He’s also responsible for the security and accountability of the weapons in his unit’s arms room.



“I enjoy my work as the NCOIC of the arms room,” says Stewart. “I’m able to work with each and every different type of weapon.” He further describes this requirement enables him to learn much about different weapons systems, which is knowledge he passes to the Soldiers in his charge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 00:24 Photo ID: 7077260 VIRIN: 220304-A-WF509-0007 Resolution: 1569x1699 Size: 677.05 KB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: MCDONOUGH, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unit Armorer in Korea, by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.