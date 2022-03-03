Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit Armorer in Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman 

    8th Army

    Sgt. Alshton Stewart, from McDonough, Georgia, issues an M-4 carbine to a Soldier at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Mar. 4, 2022. Self-described as a “regular Soldier” who does what is needed to accomplish missions and take care of his squad, Stewart serves as a unit armorer and key custodian in Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army. As the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of his unit’s arms room, he is responsible for maintaining a variety of weaponry. He’s also responsible for the security and accountability of the weapons in his unit’s arms room.

    “I enjoy my work as the NCOIC of the arms room,” says Stewart. “I’m able to work with each and every different type of weapon.” He further describes this requirement enables him to learn much about different weapons systems, which is knowledge he passes to the Soldiers in his charge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)

    Ordnance
    armorer
    Professionalism
    Camp Humphreys
    People First

