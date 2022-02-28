Fathers and Sons, Brothers in Arms

Spc. Dadriean Bonner, a food service technician with the 581st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, Special Troops Battalion, 2nd Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, takes a break with his father, Sgt. Maj. Eric Bonner, the 2nd Infantry Division’s logistics senior enlisted advisor, outside the 2ID Headquarters at Freeman Hall, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Working in the same division has its unique challenges and opportunities, but the father and son set clear boundaries for one another between their family and professional lives. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding, 2nd Infantry Division Public Affairs)

