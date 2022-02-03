Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSOPS

    CSOPS

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 2nd Class Marc Previlor, right, Satellite Systems Operator, Cadet 4th Class Sean Kim, center, Ground Systems Operator and Cadet 2nd Class Desmond Rodriguez, Crew Commander, monitor a FalconSAT-8 satellite pass on March 2, 2022. The Cadet Space Operations Squadron (CSOPS) conducts maneuvers for two on-orbit spacecraft designed, built, and tested at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:59
    Photo ID: 7077079
    VIRIN: 220302-F-NH566-1005
    Resolution: 4842x3232
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSOPS, by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT