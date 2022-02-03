U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet 2nd Class Marc Previlor, right, Satellite Systems Operator, Cadet 4th Class Sean Kim, center, Ground Systems Operator and Cadet 2nd Class Desmond Rodriguez, Crew Commander, monitor a FalconSAT-8 satellite pass on March 2, 2022. The Cadet Space Operations Squadron (CSOPS) conducts maneuvers for two on-orbit spacecraft designed, built, and tested at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

