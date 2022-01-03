Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds and Blue Angels Fly In Super Delta

    Thunderbirds and Blue Angels Fly In Super Delta

    NAF EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in the Super Delta formation consisting of six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Super Hornets at Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 1, 2022. The Super Delta grew out of a series of joint training opportunities over the last few years and serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Laurel Richards)

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    Navy
    Air Force
    Blue Angels
    Super Delta

