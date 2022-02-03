Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit

Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Herzig, Medical Education and Training Campus commandant, discuss the student programs offered by

METC at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 2, 2022. METC aims to train

the world’s finest medics, corpsmen and technicians through continued innovation of processes.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

