Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit [Image 6 of 6]

    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Herzig, Medical Education and Training Campus commandant, discuss the student programs offered by
    METC at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 2, 2022. METC aims to train
    the world’s finest medics, corpsmen and technicians through continued innovation of processes.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:06
    Photo ID: 7076988
    VIRIN: 220302-F-DO548-1006
    Resolution: 1500x1001
    Size: 907.15 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit [Image 6 of 6], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit
    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit
    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit
    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit
    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit
    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgeon General
    DV
    59 MDW
    59 TRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT