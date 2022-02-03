Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Herzig, Medical Education and Training Campus commandant, discuss the student programs offered by
METC at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 2, 2022. METC aims to train
the world’s finest medics, corpsmen and technicians through continued innovation of processes.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)
This work, Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit [Image 6 of 6], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
