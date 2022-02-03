Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit

Tech. Sgt. Jessica Lazaro, 59th Training Group instructor, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air
Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General
medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston,
Texas, March 2, 2022. Lazaro instructs the aerospace medical service apprentice course which
provides enlisted personnel with experience through simulated and clinical training in various
aspects in emergency, nursing, and primary care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class
Joshua Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7076987
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-DO548-1005
|Resolution:
|1500x1001
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
