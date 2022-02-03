Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit

Tech. Sgt. Jessica Lazaro, 59th Training Group instructor, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air

Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General

medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston,

Texas, March 2, 2022. Lazaro instructs the aerospace medical service apprentice course which

provides enlisted personnel with experience through simulated and clinical training in various

aspects in emergency, nursing, and primary care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class

Joshua Rosario)

