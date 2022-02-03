Master Sgt. Shaundria Brantley, 383rd Training Squadron military training leader, presents an
orange rope to Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical
enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston,
Texas, March 2, 2022. Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Kolczynski learned about the Air Force’s orange rope program which emphasizes innovative processes and problem solving.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7076984
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-DO548-1003
|Resolution:
|1500x1001
|Size:
|1014.29 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit [Image 6 of 6], by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
