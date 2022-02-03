Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit [Image 1 of 6]

    Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn
    Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief,
    discuss the current processes and goals of the 59th Training Group with the leadership at Joint
    Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 2, 2022. The 59th TRG develops, delivers
    and evaluates medical training for 75 medical treatment facilities and deployment operations
    worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:06
    Photo ID: 7076983
    VIRIN: 220302-F-DO548-1001
    Resolution: 1500x1001
    Size: 921.86 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Surgeon General
    DV
    59 MDW
    59 TRG

