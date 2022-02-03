Surgeon General 59th Training Group Visit

Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn
Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief,
discuss the current processes and goals of the 59th Training Group with the leadership at Joint
Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 2, 2022. The 59th TRG develops, delivers
and evaluates medical training for 75 medical treatment facilities and deployment operations
worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Rosario)
