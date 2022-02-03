220302-N-SP805-7075 NORTH SEA (March 2, 2022) - Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Miranda Davis, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), stands watch in central control station, March 2. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:09
|Photo ID:
|7076982
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-SP805-7075
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Standing Watch in CCS, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS
