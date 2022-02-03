Bridge Watch

220302-N-SP805-7047 NORTH SEA (March 2, 2022) - Seaman Damien Romero, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), stands port lookout on the bridge wing, March 2. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathleen Barrios)

