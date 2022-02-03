Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C3F Visits ESX

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 2, 2022) Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, right, is greeted by Capt. Karrey Sanders, commodore of Amphibious Squadron One, a native of Sacramento, Calif., aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), March 2, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 15:33
    Photo ID: 7076819
    VIRIN: 220302-N-EB193-1003
    Resolution: 4962x3308
    Size: 956.66 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C3F Visits ESX, by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

