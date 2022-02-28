Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard stops suspected smugglers; repatriates 36 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Clearwater C-130 air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant voyage about 75 miles off Dry Tortugas, Feb. 28, 2021. The Coast Guard repatriated 36 people to Cuba, March 3. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 12:31
    Location: FL, US
