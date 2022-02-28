Coast Guard stops suspected smugglers; repatriates 36 people to Cuba

An Air Station Clearwater C-130 air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant voyage about 75 miles off Dry Tortugas, Feb. 28, 2021. The Coast Guard repatriated 36 people to Cuba, March 3. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
