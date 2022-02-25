Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard stops suspected smugglers; repatriates 36 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A cruise ship alerted Sector Key West watchstanders they rescued the people shown off a raft about 90 miles off Key West, Feb. 25, 2021. The people were repatriated to Cuba on March 3. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 12:24
    Location: FL, US
