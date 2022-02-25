A cruise ship alerted Sector Key West watchstanders they rescued the people shown off a raft about 90 miles off Key West, Feb. 25, 2021. The people were repatriated to Cuba on March 3. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 12:24
|Photo ID:
|7076415
|VIRIN:
|210225-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|484x410
|Size:
|216.99 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard stops suspected smugglers; repatriates 36 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT