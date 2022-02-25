A cruise ship alerted Sector Key West watchstanders they rescued the people shown off a raft about 90 miles off Key West, Feb. 25, 2021. The people were repatriated to Cuba on March 3. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 12:24 Photo ID: 7076415 VIRIN: 210225-G-G0107-1000 Resolution: 484x410 Size: 216.99 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard stops suspected smugglers; repatriates 36 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.