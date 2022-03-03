Commissary customers have a chance to win a sports camp for the children in their community thanks to a partnership between ProCamps, Procter & Gamble and the military. March 14 to April 10, participating commissaries worldwide will offer their customers an opportunity to help win an NFL ProCamps for their installation by purchasing select P&G products. The instructional camps are led by NFL players for the youth, in grades 1-8, of active duty, reserve, retired and DOD civilians.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:34 Photo ID: 7076047 VIRIN: 220303-O-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 4168x5907 Size: 2.88 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PROCAMPS SEASON BEGINS: Procter & Gamble, military commissaries, exchanges partner for youth football skills events, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.