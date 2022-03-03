Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PROCAMPS SEASON BEGINS: Procter & Gamble, military commissaries, exchanges partner for youth football skills events

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Commissary customers have a chance to win a sports camp for the children in their community thanks to a partnership between ProCamps, Procter & Gamble and the military. March 14 to April 10, participating commissaries worldwide will offer their customers an opportunity to help win an NFL ProCamps for their installation by purchasing select P&G products. The instructional camps are led by NFL players for the youth, in grades 1-8, of active duty, reserve, retired and DOD civilians.

