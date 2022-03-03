Dealing with deployment

My name is Traci Shambo, my husband is currently on his fourth deployment. We
are a dedicated military family that is grateful for the many blessings that
Army life has provided us. This life can be very chaotic, especially during
deployments. I have personally found that countdowns can lead to
disappointment, as things usually change towards the end quite a bit. It is so
important to remember that their safety is always the priority. Finding a
good support system, whether it's your FRG, a friend group, Church or family
can help significantly in having an outlet to vent the many frustrations that
come with a deployment. A good bottle of wine can help too! It's also
important to know that it is perfectly okay to feel however you feel. You are
allowed to feel sad or angry, that's normal, try to find ways to work through
those feelings and come out the other side a little lighter. The most amazing
benefit of being a part of a deployment, is that you are never alone. There
are others experiencing the same frustrations and feelings likely at the same
time, find people that you connect with and continue to live. Your life does
not have to come to a halt just because your loved one is gone. Continue
pushing on and plan for that cherished reunion! We have found that planning a
small getaway soon after their return, can help with reconnecting. If we stay
home, we spend the whole time working on projects around the house or his head
is still in "work mode", getting away can help them to fully relax and allow
the family to reconnect better!
