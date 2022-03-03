My name is Traci Shambo, my husband is currently on his fourth deployment. We

are a dedicated military family that is grateful for the many blessings that

Army life has provided us. This life can be very chaotic, especially during

deployments. I have personally found that countdowns can lead to

disappointment, as things usually change towards the end quite a bit. It is so

important to remember that their safety is always the priority. Finding a

good support system, whether it's your FRG, a friend group, Church or family

can help significantly in having an outlet to vent the many frustrations that

come with a deployment. A good bottle of wine can help too! It's also

important to know that it is perfectly okay to feel however you feel. You are

allowed to feel sad or angry, that's normal, try to find ways to work through

those feelings and come out the other side a little lighter. The most amazing

benefit of being a part of a deployment, is that you are never alone. There

are others experiencing the same frustrations and feelings likely at the same

time, find people that you connect with and continue to live. Your life does

not have to come to a halt just because your loved one is gone. Continue

pushing on and plan for that cherished reunion! We have found that planning a

small getaway soon after their return, can help with reconnecting. If we stay

home, we spend the whole time working on projects around the house or his head

is still in "work mode", getting away can help them to fully relax and allow

the family to reconnect better!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:25 Photo ID: 7076046 VIRIN: 220303-A-NX556-404 Resolution: 2448x3264 Size: 2.05 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dealing with deployment, by SGT Laurissa Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.