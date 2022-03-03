Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dealing with deployment

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    My name is Traci Shambo, my husband is currently on his fourth deployment. We
    are a dedicated military family that is grateful for the many blessings that
    Army life has provided us. This life can be very chaotic, especially during
    deployments. I have personally found that countdowns can lead to
    disappointment, as things usually change towards the end quite a bit. It is so
    important to remember that their safety is always the priority. Finding a
    good support system, whether it's your FRG, a friend group, Church or family
    can help significantly in having an outlet to vent the many frustrations that
    come with a deployment. A good bottle of wine can help too! It's also
    important to know that it is perfectly okay to feel however you feel. You are
    allowed to feel sad or angry, that's normal, try to find ways to work through
    those feelings and come out the other side a little lighter. The most amazing
    benefit of being a part of a deployment, is that you are never alone. There
    are others experiencing the same frustrations and feelings likely at the same
    time, find people that you connect with and continue to live. Your life does
    not have to come to a halt just because your loved one is gone. Continue
    pushing on and plan for that cherished reunion! We have found that planning a
    small getaway soon after their return, can help with reconnecting. If we stay
    home, we spend the whole time working on projects around the house or his head
    is still in "work mode", getting away can help them to fully relax and allow
    the family to reconnect better!

