Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colonel Melinda Sutton

    Colonel Melinda Sutton

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Colonel Melinda Sutton, who serves as the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Chief of Aerospace Medicine, was recently selected as the National Guard BEYA Stripes and Stars Award winner for 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:57
    Photo ID: 7075970
    VIRIN: 220203-Z-OD508-1782
    Resolution: 3000x1959
    Size: 744.66 KB
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Melinda Sutton, by Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Colonel Melinda Sutton &ndash; Part Industrial Engineer, Part Flight Surgeon &ndash; all Inspiration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineer
    stars and stripes
    beya
    doctor
    102IW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT