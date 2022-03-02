Colonel Melinda Sutton, who serves as the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Chief of Aerospace Medicine, was recently selected as the National Guard BEYA Stripes and Stars Award winner for 2022.
Colonel Melinda Sutton – Part Industrial Engineer, Part Flight Surgeon – all Inspiration
