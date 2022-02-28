Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th FS supports NATO's eAP

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron takes-off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2022. The flights support NATO’s air policing mission; integrate with allies and partners in the Black Sea region in an increased defensive posture along NATO’s border and to reinforce regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    enhanced Air Policing
    AirForceNewswire
    SUPPORT TO EUROPEAN PARTNERS AND ALLIES

