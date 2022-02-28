555th FS supports NATO's eAP

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron takes-off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2022. The flights support NATO’s air policing mission; integrate with allies and partners in the Black Sea region in an increased defensive posture along NATO’s border and to reinforce regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT