Airman 1st Class Olivia Harden, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, writes down the weight of an object during a routine training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate the base’s ability to fulfill its mission in support of the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 23:06
|Photo ID:
|7075484
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-JK399-1041
|Resolution:
|5343x3700
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS routine training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT