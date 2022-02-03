Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS routine training [Image 3 of 4]

    18th LRS routine training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Zedrick Harbort, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron technical orders and distribution office manager, reviews documents during a routine training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. Similar routine training is conducted routinely at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure U.S. Airmen’s readiness to respond to a range of potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 23:06
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
