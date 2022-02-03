Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th LRS routine training [Image 1 of 4]

    18th LRS routine training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S Airman from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron parks a forklift during a routine training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. During the training, Kadena members will practice mobilization procedures and conduct training activities to hone technical skills and enhance the base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 23:06
    Photo ID: 7075481
    VIRIN: 220303-F-JK399-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th LRS routine training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th LRS routine training
    18th LRS routine training
    18th LRS routine training
    18th LRS routine training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT