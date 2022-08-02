America's First Corps enhances readiness in the Pacific

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to America’s First Corps conduct roll on - roll off training with a Stryker combat vehicle onboard the USNS City of Bismarck at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 9, 2022. Members of America’s First Corps deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Guam to conduct a training operation that enhances readiness, showcases joint interoperability and exercises distributed mission command in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

Location: GU