    America's First Corps enhances readiness in the Pacific

    America's First Corps enhances readiness in the Pacific

    GUAM

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to America’s First Corps conduct roll on - roll off training with a Stryker combat vehicle onboard the USNS City of Bismarck at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 9, 2022. Members of America’s First Corps deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Guam to conduct a training operation that enhances readiness, showcases joint interoperability and exercises distributed mission command in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022
    Photo ID: 7075458
    VIRIN: 220209-A-NQ680-1000
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's First Corps enhances readiness in the Pacific, by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Collective, connected, but not collocated: Distributed mission command changes the way I Corps does business in the Indo-Pacific

    Guam
    USARPAC
    I Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Mission Command

