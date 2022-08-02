U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to America’s First Corps conduct roll on - roll off training with a Stryker combat vehicle onboard the USNS City of Bismarck at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 9, 2022. Members of America’s First Corps deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Guam to conduct a training operation that enhances readiness, showcases joint interoperability and exercises distributed mission command in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 22:33
|Photo ID:
|7075458
|VIRIN:
|220209-A-NQ680-1000
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, America's First Corps enhances readiness in the Pacific, by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Collective, connected, but not collocated: Distributed mission command changes the way I Corps does business in the Indo-Pacific
