    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Staff Sgt. David Evens from the 81st Security Forces Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a combat arms instructor, Evens was vital to introducing and fielding the new M18 modular handgun system ahead of the Air Education and Training Command suspense date by inspecting 500 weapons and qualifying 124 members, while maintaining daily M4 and M9 qualifications for base personnel. Additionally, he surged range usage by over 25% in response to increased weapons qualification demands supporting total force readiness training, the 403rd Wing operational requirements, and local law enforcement certification needs. Finally, despite only being a combat arms instructor for less than one year, Evens was selected to fill the vital NCO in charge role during a two month leadership gap where he led five members and flawlessly maintained 14 programs, ultimately leading the section to the unit’s Team of the Quarter award. (U.S. Air force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    Warrior of the Week
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

