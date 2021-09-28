Long journey to Blue: Airman realizes dream of service after 20 years of resilience

Then-Airman 1st Class Michael McCullough poses on the Ground Instructional Training Aircraft ramp at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021. McCullough's journey to join the Air Force began 20 years ago after the events of 9/11 and included losing more than 200 pounds and overcoming health issues. He graduated as the first student to "ACE" the 365th Training Squadron's Bomber/Special Avionics Surveillance Course. To earn the "ACE" distinction, students must pass each block of instruction with a 100-percent average. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

