    NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Kickoff 2022

    NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Kickoff 2022

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 2, 2022) Carol Ward, director of the Great Lakes Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (center), joined area commanding officers in kicking off this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive at the Bluejacket Chapel in Bldg. 3 on mainside.

    The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive began March 1, 2022 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by the NMCRS. The theme of the Active Duty Fund Drive every year is “By Our Own, For Our Own.”
    Worldwide, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is a crucial partner in Force Readiness, providing more than $29.6 million in financial assistance to more than 35,000 Marines and Sailors in 2021.

    Picture with Ward are Capt. Thomas Nelson, Commanding Officer, Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command; Capt. Kertreck Brooks, Chief of Staff, Naval Service Training Command; Capt. Jason Williamson, Commanding Officer, Naval Staion Great Lakes; Ward; Capt. Jeffry Sandin, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Command; Col. Adam Lewis, 3d Brigade, Great Lakes.

    (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

