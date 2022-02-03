GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 2, 2022) Carol Ward, director of the Great Lakes Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (center), joined area commanding officers in kicking off this year’s Active Duty Fund Drive at the Bluejacket Chapel in Bldg. 3 on mainside.



The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive began March 1, 2022 and has two primary purposes: To raise awareness of the programs and services available to active duty Sailors and Marines, and to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by the NMCRS. The theme of the Active Duty Fund Drive every year is “By Our Own, For Our Own.”

Worldwide, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is a crucial partner in Force Readiness, providing more than $29.6 million in financial assistance to more than 35,000 Marines and Sailors in 2021.



Picture with Ward are Capt. Thomas Nelson, Commanding Officer, Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command; Capt. Kertreck Brooks, Chief of Staff, Naval Service Training Command; Capt. Jason Williamson, Commanding Officer, Naval Staion Great Lakes; Ward; Capt. Jeffry Sandin, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Command; Col. Adam Lewis, 3d Brigade, Great Lakes.



(U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7074626 VIRIN: 220302-N-CC785-942 Resolution: 1264x950 Size: 380.02 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: YANKTON, SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Kickoff 2022, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.