Are heat-related medical conditions among Soldiers rising?

Staff Sgt. Javon Griffith, a platoon sergeant with the U.S. Army Public Health Center Headquarters, Headquarters Company takes a wet bulb reading at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2021, in preparation for a land navigation exercise. Military personnel are at a higher risk for heat illness or injury during outdoor training exercises that involve rigorous physical exertion. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)

