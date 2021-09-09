Staff Sgt. Javon Griffith, a platoon sergeant with the U.S. Army Public Health Center Headquarters, Headquarters Company takes a wet bulb reading at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2021, in preparation for a land navigation exercise. Military personnel are at a higher risk for heat illness or injury during outdoor training exercises that involve rigorous physical exertion. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7074603
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-KQ948-0001
|Resolution:
|1200x630
|Size:
|212.3 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Are heat-related medical conditions among Soldiers rising?, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Are heat-related medical conditions among Soldiers rising?
