    Are heat-related medical conditions among Soldiers rising?

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    Staff Sgt. Javon Griffith, a platoon sergeant with the U.S. Army Public Health Center Headquarters, Headquarters Company takes a wet bulb reading at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Sept. 9, 2021, in preparation for a land navigation exercise. Military personnel are at a higher risk for heat illness or injury during outdoor training exercises that involve rigorous physical exertion. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Are heat-related medical conditions among Soldiers rising?, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    training
    heat illness
    heat injury
    Army Public Health Center
    wet bulb

