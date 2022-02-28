Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Lt. Ben Pedersen

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Lt. Ben Pedersen, the U.S. Navy 2022 Junior Ship Handler of the Year, poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:21
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Navy Junior Ship Handler of The Year Welcomes New Challenge

