Lt. Ben Pedersen, the U.S. Navy 2022 Junior Ship Handler of the Year, poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 10:21
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
This work, Recruit Training Command Lt. Ben Pedersen, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Junior Ship Handler of The Year Welcomes New Challenge
