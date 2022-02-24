Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Backbone of the Wolf Pack: Mr. Kilchae Song

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Kilchae Song, 411th Contracting Support Brigade contracting officer, started working at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea in 1998 as a financial auditor. Song is a Gunsan native who has a passion for education, friendships, and supporting the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 00:43
    This work, Backbone of the Wolf Pack: Mr. Kilchae Song, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS

    Contracting Office

