Mr. Kilchae Song, 411th Contracting Support Brigade contracting officer, started working at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea in 1998 as a financial auditor. Song is a Gunsan native who has a passion for education, friendships, and supporting the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 00:43
|Photo ID:
|7073972
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-PH996-1009
|Resolution:
|2218x1477
|Size:
|435.45 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Backbone of the Wolf Pack: Mr. Kilchae Song, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
