PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 28, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Teresa Ruiz, from Garden Grove, Calif., conducts corrective maintenance on topside lighting fixtures aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 20:41
|Photo ID:
|7073792
|VIRIN:
|220228-N-CO548-1011
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|286.61 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Bay Sailor conducts maintenance on light fixtures, by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
