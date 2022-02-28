PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 28, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Teresa Ruiz, from Garden Grove, Calif., conducts corrective maintenance on topside lighting fixtures aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 20:41 Photo ID: 7073792 VIRIN: 220228-N-CO548-1011 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 286.61 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay Sailor conducts maintenance on light fixtures, by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.