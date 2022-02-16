Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Ryan Brennan, chief of neurological surgery, and deputy chief of the Department of Virtual Health at Madigan Army Medical Center
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 18:54
|Photo ID:
|7073512
|VIRIN:
|220216-O-TV238-280
|Resolution:
|725x410
|Size:
|43.91 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Video Connect Offers Convenience, Efficiencies for Providers, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MHS Video Connect Offers Convenience, Efficiencies for Providers
LEAVE A COMMENT