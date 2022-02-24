Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    N/NC CSEL visits JTF-SD

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Dennis Rodgers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, visited with several Joint Task Force-Space Defense members to learn more about the organization's protect and defend mission at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2022. He also shared a message of appreciation, "Thank you for everything you do in defense of our nation and supporting a blanket of defense. In N/NC, our number one job is homeland defense and the input we get from other combatant commands and in projecting forces to defend the homeland wouldn’t be successful without the collaboration you do right here."

